Greystone Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,757 shares during the quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $6,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 82.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 244.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 263.9% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPTL traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.80. 100,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,902,290. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $43.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.13 and a 200 day moving average of $36.34.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

