Grin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $103,153.00 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0796 or 0.00000338 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Grin has traded 21.6% higher against the US dollar. Grin has a market cap of $7.82 million and approximately $103,153.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,578.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,577.98 or 0.06692569 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000296 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00022210 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.71 or 0.00248996 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00109070 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.62 or 0.00626105 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.95 or 0.00546891 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001142 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00006120 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.