Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $147.67.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Price Performance

Shares of PAC opened at $141.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a fifty-two week low of $103.99 and a fifty-two week high of $167.24.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Announces Dividend

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $301.98 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 34.29%. Research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $3.1502 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s payout ratio is 100.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,048,000 after acquiring an additional 19,721 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 29.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter worth $1,322,000. F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 4th quarter valued at $789,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 4th quarter valued at about $600,000. 12.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.

Further Reading

