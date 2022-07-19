Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

NYSE ASR opened at $189.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.77. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.17. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $165.48 and a 1 year high of $230.80.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.07. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $272.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $7.4113 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s previous annual dividend of $5.25. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASR. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 53.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

