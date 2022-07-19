Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) Short Interest Update

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 374,700 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the June 15th total of 514,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 344,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Grupo Supervielle Stock Performance

Shares of SUPV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,763. Grupo Supervielle has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.74 million, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.79.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Grupo Supervielle had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $160.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Supervielle Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Supervielle

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.0154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUPV. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the fourth quarter valued at $2,815,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the first quarter valued at $404,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the first quarter valued at $338,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 158,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 47,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. 3.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SUPV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Grupo Supervielle from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grupo Supervielle in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal and Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury and Finance, Capital Markets and Structuring, and Support Areas segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit cards, debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

Further Reading

