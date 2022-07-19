GSB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,990 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 338,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the quarter. DNP Select Income Fund comprises about 1.2% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. GSB Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of DNP Select Income Fund worth $3,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DNP. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 1,020.7% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 369,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 336,106 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,242,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 3,054.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 53,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 51,926 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 866,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,424,000 after buying an additional 51,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $521,000. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DNP traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $10.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,007. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.22. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

