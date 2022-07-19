GSB Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

GSB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $1,413,962,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,114,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,378,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,680 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $150,857,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,372,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $958,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,347 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,645,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,901,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,678 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.1 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.27.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,613,134. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $80.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.95 and a 200-day moving average of $71.98. The stock has a market cap of $156.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.60%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Further Reading

