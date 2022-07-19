GSB Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

GSB Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,098 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 216.1% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of ICLN traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.32. The stock had a trading volume of 40,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,042,290. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $25.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.10 and its 200 day moving average is $19.52.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

