GSB Wealth Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,283,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,506,000 after purchasing an additional 698,595 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,066,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,266,000 after buying an additional 588,841 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,467,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,799,000 after buying an additional 452,889 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,188,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,776,000 after buying an additional 773,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,976,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,088,000 after acquiring an additional 223,965 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,786,964. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.91. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $57.62 and a twelve month high of $85.09.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

