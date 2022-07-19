GSB Wealth Management LLC Has $1.47 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

GSB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 80,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp boosted its position in General Mills by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 20,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 3.6% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

GIS stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.79. 18,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,095,705. The company has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.84 and its 200-day moving average is $69.12. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

In other news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,302 shares of company stock worth $6,349,584. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

