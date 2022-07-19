GSB Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,531 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWA. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $537,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 373,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,265,000 after purchasing an additional 23,214 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,073,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, DMG Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWA traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.44. 60,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,718,713. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.01. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $27.16.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.