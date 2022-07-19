GSB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,350 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

IJR stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.25. 64,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,011,063. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.80. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $88.53 and a twelve month high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

