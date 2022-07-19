GSB Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.94. The company had a trading volume of 9,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,576,941. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.86 and a 1 year high of $116.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.03.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

