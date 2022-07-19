GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,106 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,067 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up approximately 1.8% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.
In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.01. The stock had a trading volume of 26,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,038,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $125.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.77. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $79.33 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.44 and its 200-day moving average is $100.69.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.54%.
CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.
