Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTY opened at $36.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.82 and a 200-day moving average of $35.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $32.21 and a 12 month high of $44.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.16%.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Guaranty Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

In other news, Director James S. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.38 per share, for a total transaction of $35,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,413,140. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,672 shares of company stock worth $58,558. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNTY. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 13,821 shares during the period. 22.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

