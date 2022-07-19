Gulf Investment Fund (LON:GIF) Shares Down 1.8%

Gulf Investment Fund plc (LON:GIF – Get Rating) traded down 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.95 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.95 ($0.02). 3,984 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 31,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.99 ($0.02).

Gulf Investment Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £817,989.50 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.07.

Gulf Investment Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qatar Investment Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Epicure Managers Qatar Limited. The fund is co-managed by Qatar Insurance Company SAQ. It invests in public equity markets of Qatar. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Qatar Exchange Index.

