GXChain (GXC) Price Hits $0.53 on Major Exchanges

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One GXChain coin can now be bought for $0.53 or 0.00002274 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GXChain has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar. GXChain has a market capitalization of $39.62 million and $9,336.00 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000298 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000197 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

