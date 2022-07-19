H. Lundbeck A/S (HLUYY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS: HLUYY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/15/2022 – H. Lundbeck A/S had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from 32.00 to 35.00.

7/8/2022 – H. Lundbeck A/S was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/6/2022 – H. Lundbeck A/S had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from 190.00 to 44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/1/2022 – H. Lundbeck A/S had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 40.00 to 46.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

H. Lundbeck A/S Stock Performance

H. Lundbeck A/S stock remained flat at $20.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.91. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $31.67. The company has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.68.

H. Lundbeck A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti/Rxulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

