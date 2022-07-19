HackenAI Achieves Market Capitalization of $344,985.28 (HAI)

HackenAI (HAI) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 19th. HackenAI has a total market capitalization of $344,985.28 and approximately $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HackenAI coin can currently be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, HackenAI has traded flat against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004294 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.14 or 0.00391360 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001589 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00018889 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001745 BTC.
HackenAI Profile
HackenAI launched on April 29th, 2020. HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 coins. HackenAI’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HackenAI is hacken.ai. HackenAI’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenAI.
