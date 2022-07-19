Haleon’s (HLN) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Haleon (LON:HLN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 368 ($4.40) price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.62% from the company’s previous close.

Haleon Stock Performance

Shares of Haleon stock traded down GBX 8.23 ($0.10) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 300.12 ($3.59). 21,428,970 shares of the company were exchanged. Haleon has a 52 week low of GBX 291.35 ($3.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 337.40 ($4.03).

