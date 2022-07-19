Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Short Interest Up 52.9% in June

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 52.9% from the June 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Hannover Rück Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HVRRY traded up $1.19 on Tuesday, hitting $69.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,390. Hannover Rück has a 12 month low of $65.98 and a 12 month high of $102.66. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.02.
Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.07 billion during the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 4.39%. Equities analysts expect that Hannover Rück will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hannover Rück from €180.00 ($181.82) to €175.00 ($176.77) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Hannover Rück from €145.70 ($147.17) to €138.80 ($140.20) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hannover Rück from €165.00 ($166.67) to €174.00 ($175.76) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.76.
About Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.
