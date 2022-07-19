Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Short Interest Up 52.9% in June

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 52.9% from the June 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hannover Rück Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HVRRY traded up $1.19 on Tuesday, hitting $69.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,390. Hannover Rück has a 12 month low of $65.98 and a 12 month high of $102.66. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.02.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.07 billion during the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 4.39%. Equities analysts expect that Hannover Rück will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hannover Rück Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.4989 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. Hannover Rück’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.33%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hannover Rück from €180.00 ($181.82) to €175.00 ($176.77) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Hannover Rück from €145.70 ($147.17) to €138.80 ($140.20) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hannover Rück from €165.00 ($166.67) to €174.00 ($175.76) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.76.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

