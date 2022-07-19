Harvest Gold (CVE:HVG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Harvest Gold Co. (CVE:HVG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 100300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Harvest Gold Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$1.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.13.

Harvest Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harvest Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for copper-gold porphyry projects. The company's flagship project is the Emerson property that comprises 14 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56 square kilometers located in the interior plateau of British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.