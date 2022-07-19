Hashgard Achieves Market Capitalization of $401,150.89 (GARD)

Hashgard (GARD) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 19th. One Hashgard coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hashgard has a total market cap of $401,150.89 and approximately $15,375.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hashgard has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,006.05 or 0.99997242 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004548 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00007995 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004542 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Hashgard

GARD is a coin. Its launch date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io.

Hashgard Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

