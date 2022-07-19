Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.31

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.31 and last traded at $13.31, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hays from GBX 205 ($2.45) to GBX 190 ($2.27) in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Hays Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.46.

About Hays

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

Featured Articles

