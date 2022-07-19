Head to Head Analysis: New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) & AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG)

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) and New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for AFC Gamma and New World Development, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AFC Gamma 0 0 3 0 3.00 New World Development 1 0 1 0 2.00

AFC Gamma currently has a consensus target price of $24.38, indicating a potential upside of 55.85%. Given AFC Gamma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe AFC Gamma is more favorable than New World Development.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

37.7% of AFC Gamma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of New World Development shares are held by institutional investors. 28.0% of AFC Gamma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

AFC Gamma has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New World Development has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AFC Gamma and New World Development’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AFC Gamma $38.14 million 8.09 $21.00 million $1.76 8.89 New World Development $8.76 billion 0.25 $443.52 million N/A N/A

New World Development has higher revenue and earnings than AFC Gamma.

Dividends

AFC Gamma pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.3%. New World Development pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. AFC Gamma pays out 127.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares AFC Gamma and New World Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AFC Gamma 57.13% 11.59% 8.90% New World Development N/A N/A N/A

Summary

AFC Gamma beats New World Development on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc. originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties. AFC Gamma, Inc. has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About New World Development

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and internationally. Its property portfolio comprises residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as provides protection and savings-related life and medical insurance products. In addition, it is involved in the duty-free operation and general trading, civil engineering, loyalty program, marketing, promotion, fashion retailing and trading, and piling and ground investigation businesses; development and operation of sports park; operation of household goods shop and convenience store; sale of LED lighting products and systems; and trading of telecommunication system integration products. Further, the company manages Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre; operates hotels, golf and tennis academies, and shopping malls; operates department stores; and provides information technology, healthcare, training course, ticketing, financial, project management, management, advertising and media related, business and investment consultancy, franchised and non-franchised bus, estate agency, wellness and rehabilitation, endoscopic, carpark management, supply chain management, and catering services, as well as property agency, management, and consultancy services. Additionally, the company undertakes façade and foundation works; and offers elderly residential and nursing care services. As of June 30, 2021, the company had a total of 18 hotel properties with approximately 7,503 rooms in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the Southeast Asia. New World Development Company Limited was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

