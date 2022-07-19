Head-To-Head Contrast: Sprout Social (SPT) vs. Its Peers

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) is one of 415 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Sprout Social to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.3% of Sprout Social shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of Sprout Social shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sprout Social and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sprout Social $187.86 million -$28.70 million -93.98 Sprout Social Competitors $1.72 billion $247.97 million -36,569.56

Analyst Recommendations

Sprout Social’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sprout Social. Sprout Social is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sprout Social and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sprout Social 0 1 9 0 2.90 Sprout Social Competitors 1607 11024 23834 520 2.63

Sprout Social presently has a consensus price target of $96.40, suggesting a potential upside of 73.85%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 58.09%. Given Sprout Social’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sprout Social is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Sprout Social has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sprout Social’s competitors have a beta of -9.93, suggesting that their average stock price is 1,093% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sprout Social and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprout Social -15.69% -21.90% -12.44% Sprout Social Competitors -30.97% -62.99% -7.54%

Summary

Sprout Social beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Sprout Social Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc. designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. The company offers provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows. Its tools serve a range of use-cases within its customers' organizations, including social and community management, public relations, marketing, customer service and care, commerce, sales and customer acquisition, recruiting and hiring, product development, and business strategy. The company also offers professional services, which primarily consist of consulting and training services. It serves approximately more than 31,000 customers across small-and-medium-sized businesses, mid-market companies, enterprises, marketing agencies, government, non-profit, and educational institutions. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.