Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $4.61 Million Holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Heartland Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 66,881 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Heartland Express worth $4,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 2.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,127,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,357,000 after buying an additional 226,297 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 127.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 110,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 61,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 559,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,879,000 after buying an additional 9,269 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 19.6% in the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 316,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after buying an additional 51,734 shares in the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Heartland Express Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of HTLD stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.48. 1,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,617. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.33. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $17.88. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.49.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $151.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.73 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens cut their price target on Heartland Express from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Heartland Express from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Heartland Express Profile

(Get Rating)

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.