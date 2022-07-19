Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $5.84 Million Stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 68.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,577 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Nexstar Media Group worth $5,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Shares of NXST stock traded up $6.84 on Tuesday, hitting $177.27. 2,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,660. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.50. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.87 and a 52 week high of $192.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $1.66. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on NXST. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $207,067.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,661 shares in the company, valued at $810,361.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $207,067.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,361.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 3,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total transaction of $538,576.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,100.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,960 shares of company stock worth $2,233,523. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

