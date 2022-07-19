Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $6.44 Million Stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,742 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,791 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Popular were worth $6,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Popular in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,461,000. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in Popular by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 8,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Popular by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Popular in the fourth quarter valued at $3,060,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Popular in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Popular news, Director C Kim Goodwin sold 8,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $652,727.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,963.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director C Kim Goodwin sold 8,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $652,727.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,963.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Beatriz Castellvi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $160,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Popular Stock Up 2.2 %

Several research firms have commented on BPOP. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Popular to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Popular from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Popular currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.60.

Shares of BPOP stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,878. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.95. Popular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.31 and a 52 week high of $99.49.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.16 million. Popular had a net margin of 31.84% and a return on equity of 14.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Popular Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

