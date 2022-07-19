Heartland Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Heartland Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,256 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $5,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 629.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 98.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DLTR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.82.

DLTR stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.67. The stock had a trading volume of 18,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,615. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $177.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

