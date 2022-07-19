Heartland Advisors Inc. Purchases 88,493 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 77.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,493 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $6,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 238.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 282.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAG shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands Price Performance

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $938,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,522.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAG traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.73. The stock had a trading volume of 57,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,375,127. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.