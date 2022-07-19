Heartland Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 74.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 76,946 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $7,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 412,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,786,000 after purchasing an additional 197,249 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,014,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,138,000 after acquiring an additional 114,270 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 43,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at $6,304,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 12,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Helmerich & Payne Stock Up 0.7 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HP shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.40.

HP traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.11. 7,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.51. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $54.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.36 and a beta of 1.74.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $467.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.63 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.87%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.