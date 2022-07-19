Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HELE. CL King lowered their price objective on Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered Helen of Troy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Helen of Troy from $244.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a market perform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $214.67.

Helen of Troy Price Performance

HELE stock opened at $126.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.95. Helen of Troy has a 1 year low of $123.57 and a 1 year high of $256.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.06.

Insider Transactions at Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $508.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Helen of Troy will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $216,942.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,823. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Helen of Troy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter valued at $453,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

