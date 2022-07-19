Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €67.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($67.68) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HEN3. HSBC set a €87.00 ($87.88) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Warburg Research set a €73.00 ($73.74) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($65.66) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, July 4th. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($68.69) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €56.00 ($56.57) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shares of HEN3 opened at €61.20 ($61.82) on Friday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €103.00 ($104.04) and a 52-week high of €129.65 ($130.96). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €61.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €65.41.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

