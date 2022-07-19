Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) CFO Mark Irion Purchases 218 Shares

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) CFO Mark Irion acquired 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,479.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,044,332.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Herc Stock Performance

HRI stock traded up $6.99 on Tuesday, hitting $101.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,175. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.43 and a 1 year high of $203.14.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.20). Herc had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $567.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Herc’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herc Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herc

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reliant Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herc in the second quarter valued at about $2,818,000. Key Colony Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 105.1% in the first quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 15,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 7,886 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Herc by 31.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 642,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,425,000 after acquiring an additional 153,362 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Herc by 21.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HRI shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Herc from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Herc from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Herc in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Herc from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Herc from $161.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.00.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Further Reading

