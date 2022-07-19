Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of HFRO stock opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $12.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 9.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $639,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $4,851,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 18.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter.

About Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

Featured Stories

