Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.59 Per Share

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This is an increase from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

Hingham Institution for Savings has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years.

Hingham Institution for Savings stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $318.22. 3,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,719. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 52-week low of $270.00 and a 52-week high of $432.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $298.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Hingham Institution for Savings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,091 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,885 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,623 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,405,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.

