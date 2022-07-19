Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) Trading Up 0.4%

Hino Motors, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.27 and last traded at $52.27. Approximately 212 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.07.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Hino Motors, Ltd. manufactures and sells large commercial vehicles under the Hino brand worldwide. It offers trucks and buses; and light commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles, as well as automotive and industrial diesel engines, vehicle parts, and others. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hino, Japan.

