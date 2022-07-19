Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Short Interest Update

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,570,000 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the June 15th total of 3,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 724,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days. Currently, 11.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Holley Price Performance

NYSE HLLY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.65. 307,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,598. Holley has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average is $11.81.

Get Holley alerts:

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $200.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.70 million. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Holley will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Holley

A number of research firms have recently commented on HLLY. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Holley in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Holley in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.61.

In other Holley news, Director David S. Lobel sold 8,000,000 shares of Holley stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $91,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,673,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,922,494.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Holley

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Holley by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 313,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Holley by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Holley by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Holley by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Holley by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Holley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.