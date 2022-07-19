Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Trading Down 2.1%

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.12 and last traded at $15.29. 472 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 188,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.62.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.97.

Hollysys Automation Technologies ( NASDAQ:HOLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $155.71 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLI. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 313.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

