Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,309 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $89,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on HON. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.46.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

Honeywell International Stock Performance

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HON stock traded up $4.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $175.53. 28,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,414,937. The company has a market cap of $119.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.40. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.35 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.