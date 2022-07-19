Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,406 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 1.1% of Slow Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.46.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $4.21 on Tuesday, reaching $175.16. 39,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,414,937. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.35 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.