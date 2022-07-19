Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Given a $205.00 Price Target by Cowen Analysts

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) has been assigned a $205.00 price objective by analysts at Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.67% from the stock’s current price.

HON has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.43.

Shares of HON traded up $6.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $177.23. 2,454,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,391,845. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.41 and its 200 day moving average is $189.40. The stock has a market cap of $120.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $167.35 and a 1-year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

