Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 71.1% from the June 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Hongkong Land Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of HNGKY opened at $25.22 on Tuesday. Hongkong Land has a one year low of $20.56 and a one year high of $29.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get Hongkong Land alerts:

About Hongkong Land

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail property primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

Receive News & Ratings for Hongkong Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hongkong Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.