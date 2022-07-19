Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 71.1% from the June 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Hongkong Land Stock Up 7.4 %
Shares of HNGKY opened at $25.22 on Tuesday. Hongkong Land has a one year low of $20.56 and a one year high of $29.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
About Hongkong Land
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hongkong Land (HNGKY)
- What is Causing Apple’s Stock to Fall Despite Strong Demand?
- MarketBeat Podcast: You CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here’s How !
- These 3 Stocks Won’t Trade Under $100 For Long
- Three (3) Undervalued Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks
- When You Silence the Noise, AMD Stock Still Offers Strong Fundamentals
Receive News & Ratings for Hongkong Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hongkong Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.