Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Horizon Global Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of HZN stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $41.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.05. Horizon Global has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $9.38.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $180.86 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director John C. Kennedy bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 864,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,445,711.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Horizon Global news, Director John Frederick Barrett acquired 114,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $283,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,430,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,027,709.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John C. Kennedy acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $28,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 864,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,711.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 134,896 shares of company stock worth $336,641 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Global by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 7,330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Global in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Iron Park Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Global in the fourth quarter valued at $12,744,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Global by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 91,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 43,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas FRM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Global in the fourth quarter valued at $19,989,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Global

(Get Rating)

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

Featured Articles

