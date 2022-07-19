Hot Cross Hits Market Cap of $2.37 Million (HOTCROSS)

Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Hot Cross has a market capitalization of $2.37 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Hot Cross was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hot Cross has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. One Hot Cross coin can currently be bought for about $0.0208 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004267 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.23 or 0.00393477 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001591 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00018536 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001776 BTC.
Hot Cross Profile
Hot Cross’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,749,999 coins. Hot Cross’ official Twitter account is @hotcrosscom. The Reddit community for Hot Cross is https://reddit.com/r/hotcross.
