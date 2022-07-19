HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Acquired by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,938 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $417,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 11.1% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $1,209,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBS traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $276.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,175. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.93 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $319.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $413.87. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $257.21 and a 52-week high of $866.00.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.18, for a total transaction of $2,551,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 684,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,578,573.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.18, for a total value of $2,551,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 684,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,578,573.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $340.08 per share, with a total value of $3,400,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,511,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,012,895.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HUBS shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on HubSpot from $617.00 to $444.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on HubSpot from $675.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on HubSpot from $625.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on HubSpot from $690.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $605.52.

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

