Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Cut to Sector Perform at National Bankshares

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$7.75 price objective on the mining company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of C$8.50. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 71.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HBM. CSFB reduced their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$10.13.

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

Shares of HBM traded up C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$4.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,311,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,702. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.59. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of C$4.07 and a 1-year high of C$11.17.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals ( TSE:HBM Get Rating ) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The mining company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$479.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$511.94 million. Analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

