Hudock Inc. Cuts Stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES)

Hudock Inc. lowered its position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 1,594.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 206,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,228,000 after buying an additional 194,037 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,318,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,286,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,281,000 after acquiring an additional 89,280 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $684,000.

ALPS Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $50.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.99 and a 200 day moving average of $54.12.

