Hudock Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Hudock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Ledyard National Bank raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 8,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 17.2% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 32,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castellan Group raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Castellan Group now owns 23,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WEC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.60.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $98.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.84 and a twelve month high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.83%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $135,772.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,735.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $3,280,530.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,771.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $135,772.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,735.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,821 shares of company stock valued at $5,189,283. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

